Alia Bhatt in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla: Alia Bhatt is making fashion headlines again. She won several hearts on the internet when she wore a simple and elegant bandhani saree. Currently promoting her upcoming film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Alia chose a classic bandhani saree. Her saree belongs from the shelves of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She was styled by celebrity stylist, Ami Patel. Alia Bhatt looks bewitching and we cannot take our eyes off such beauty!Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Hot Black Mini Dress From 83 Screening Costs Over Rs 2 Lakh - Glam or Not?

Taking it to Instagram, Ami uploaded a series of pictures. The caption read,” Here comes sunshine.” Alia is oozing elegance in a six-yard ensemble from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Indian high-fashion couturiers. Alia is look breathtakingly beautiful! Also Read - Why Did Director SS Rajamouli Choose Alia Bhatt To Play Sita In His Upcoming Period Drama RRR? Watch Video To Find Out

Bandhani saree is dual ombre-toned hue, yellow and red. All over the saree, white bandhani print can be seen. The saree is adorned with triangle-shaped patti borders in the shade of red and yellow bandhani print. The same can be seen in pallu and borders.

Along with this, Alia chose a sleeveless blouse in red and enhanced with a yellow bandhani print. The blouse also had a plunging sweetheart neckline, bare-back detail, and fitting corset.

For accessories, she chose ornate gold jhumkas and a matching statement ring. For hair, she centre-parted and tied in a neat bun with white gajra. For makeup, she chose simple makeup. She applied kohl-rimmed eyes, eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, and black bindi.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in RRR by SS Rajamouli, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar, Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Darlings, her home-project.

What do you think of Alia’s ensemble?