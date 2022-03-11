Alia Bhatt never fails to ooze glam. From dresses to lehengas, she can ace any outfit like a pro. If you are looking for wedding fashion cues, you have stopped upon the right person. Alia’s social media is the cue for all wedding related fashion queries.Also Read - Artist Carves Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Portrait on Paneer, Amazes The Internet | Watch

Taking it to Instagram, Alia's stylist Lakshmi Lehr posted a series of pictures in which she was seen wearing pink lehenga. The lehenga serves as the perfect bridesmaid mood board and will leave you in awe. The lehenga is from the house of Papa Dont Preach and the Instagram caption read," BRB, just having an OMG moment. @aliaabhatt (sic)."

For the photoshoot, Alia wore a raw silk pink strappy blouse with shaded ivory tulle lehenga. The dress is from the house of Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. The lehenga was adorned with pink embellished blouse in the shape of butterfly featuring 3D embroidered shells, sequins, colourful beads and floral-shaped beads. The thin strap with a plunging neckline added panache.

The lehenga was a shaded tulle in off white featuring floor gazing hem, studded sequins, acrylics and multi-colour metal pieces and a layered ghera. The actor tied her hair in sleek back ponytail, layered earrings that matched well with lehenga’s tones.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The lehenga set is available on Papa Dont Preach website and it will cost Rs 2,22,000. Check out the lehenga set here.

For makeup, she kept in simple and minimal. She chose blushed cheeks, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, subtle eye shadow, blush pink lip shade and well-done eyebrows.

What do you think of Alia’s lehenga?