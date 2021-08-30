Alia Bhatt is Casual Chic in Rs 1.5K Pink Crop Top And Blue Jeans

If you love getting clicked amidst scenic locations, then you’ll be able to relate to actor Alia Bhatt’s latest Instagram post. She captioned the post as, “we learn the way, on the way —- we also must take some pictures while we do so.” And we totally agree. Alia looks breathtaking in a one-shoulder pink crop top from the shelves of Summer Somewhere and wide-legged distressed denim.Also Read - Throwback Thursday: Mouni Roy Drops Burning Hot Pictures In Blue Bikini From Maldives, Fans Are All Hearts

Alia’s sun-kissed pictures in bright ensembles amidst nature will help you beat your Monday blues. Alia looks fresh and chic in her new set of pictures. She opted for minimal accessories with golden hoops and blue heels. For the glam, she left her wavy tresses open and flashed a million-dollar smile for the camera. Also Read - Disha Parmar Looks Elegant in Rs 13k Green Kurta-Sharara Set in Adorable Pictures With Rahul Vaidya

Check out Alia Bhatt’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

As soon as Alia posted her gorgeous pictures, friends from the industry dropped comments. Sister Shaheen Bhatt and actor Ranveer Singh dropped red heart emojis.

What’s the price of Alia’s pink crop top?

If you wish to add Alia’s pink one-shoulder crop to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The top is worth Rs 1590 and is from the label Summer Somewhere. The top is available on the official website for buying.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in ‘Brahmastra’, a film starring Ranbir Kapoor. She’s also working on SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. In addition, Alia will produce the film ‘Darlings’, which will also star Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Matthew. She recently announced that she is also part of ‘Jee Le Zara’, also starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

What are your thoughts on Alia’s casual look?