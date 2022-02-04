Alia Bhatt is The Definition of Grace And Beauty in Rs 36K Ivory Organza Saree

Actor Alia Bhatt has started the promotions of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi in full swing. The 28-year-old actor was spotted wearing a gorgeous white organza saree from the shelves of the Indian traditional clothing brand Devnaagri. Alia looks resplendent in the saree.Also Read - Ajay Devgn's Dashing First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Revealed, Leaves Ranveer Singh In Awe

Her silk organza saree featured resham and patra embroidery. It is highlighted with a cotton lace all around and paired with an ivory raw silk sleeveless blouse enhanced with patra and sequins embroidery. Alia was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is All Set To Have a Grand Trailer Launch on February 4

Check out Alia’s pictures here:

Alia tied her hair in a messy low middle-parted bun. And she added a white rose to her bun. For the glam, Alia opted for bronzed cheeks, peach nude lips, kohl-rimmed eyes. She accessorised her look with jhumkas.

What’s the price of Alia’s saree?

If you love the saree on Alia, then we have a piece of good news for you. The saree is by an Indian traditional clothing brand Devnaagri and is worth Rs 36,000. Her semi-sheer saree is steal-worthy indeed!

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial venture is slated to release on February 25. The film also stars Ajay Devgn.

What are your thoughts on Alia’s ethnic look?