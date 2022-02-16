Alia Bhatt at Berlin Film Festival Day 2: Actor Alia Bhatt is an unstoppable force as she is in Berlin for the premiere of her upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ahead of the screening, Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet. She has impressed her fans not only with her films but also with the sartorial choices. Alia’s look at the Berlinale or Berlin International Film Festival is not a surprise as she looks breath-taking gorgeous in a white power suit that helped her channel her inner Gangubai. If you have noticed, Alia has been exclusively wearing white throughout the film’s promotions. At the premiere, she tied her hair in a ponytail and wore large pearl earrings. Alia wore a Nobi Talai outfit.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence on Objecting to Girl Imitating Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Dialogue: 'Should my Voice be Shut?'

At the red carpet, Alia Bhatt also struck the Gangubai pose, joining her hands in 'namaste' high above her head with her back to the camera. Berlin Film Festival is one of the world's largest film festivals, held annually in Berlin in February. The 28-year-old actor donned a pristine white look to take over the capital city and promote Gangubai.

Photos from the event show went viral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALIAAMYQUEEN || ♡ (@aliaamyqueen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai (@aliaabhatt)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is about the madam of a brothel who rises to power in the Kamathipura neighbourhood of Mumbai. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a special appearance. Vijay Raaz played Alia’s nemesis in the movie.