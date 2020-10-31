Actor Alia Bhatt poses and preens like Cinderella in her latest Instagram post. She also gives a hint of what she is in the mood for in her caption for the post. Alia posted a string of pictures on Instagram in a stunning checkered dress. Alia looked chic in Georges Hobeika’s dress which featured daring asymmetries and sensual cuts. Alia’s black and white checkered dress had a deep-V neckline and a matching cap, which added the oomph factor. Also Read - Diet Sabya Calls Out Myntra And H&M For Allegedly Copying Diwali Ads, Read on

The dress is straight from the designer's spring/summer'21 collection named 'Ethereal Encounters.' Alia didn't opt for accessories and completed her look with a pair of black pumps. Alongside the images, Alia wrote: "Cinderella never wished for a Prince, all she asked for was a new dress and a night out."

Alia opted for a dewy makeup look with a dash of pink lips and flushed cheeks. Hair neatly tied in a pony, Alia raised the glam quotient.

View this post on Instagram 💜 #georgeshobeikass21 @georgeshobeika A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 30, 2020 at 6:32am PDT

Alia recently reached 50 million followers on Instagram, the actor penned a lengthy note for her fans. “Even when I was at 5, I5 or 50K love I was as happy and as grateful as I am today,” she wrote.

With unlock in place, Alia has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” in Mumbai. She will next move on to “RRR”, her mega-project down South with “Bahubali” maker SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn. She is expected to join the unit in November.

(With inputs from IANS)