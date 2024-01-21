Alia Bhatt Looks Royal in a Scarlet Red Saree, Beautifully Draped With a Tube Blouse And Shawl, at The Awards

Home

Joy Awards 2024: Alia Bhatt's multicoloured draped saree with strapless blouse is a perfect blend of desi and contemporary glam. Scroll down to see her latest pics!

When Alia Bhatt dresses up, the world stops to stare and fashionistas stop to take notes. In addition to being known for her tremendous acting abilities, Alia is also known for her fashion sense. The actress recently made quite a statement in a traditionally draped saree at Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Alia’s desi yet contemporary avatar was not just fashionable, but also gave people of Saudi Arabia, a peek into the cultural allure of Indian sarees.

Several pictures and videos of the Gangubai actress at the event emerged on social media platforms. Alia wore a rust and blue colour saree embellished with golden embroidery. The unique colour palette enhanced the stunning saree look. She strategically draped her saree with a shawl onto the back of her blouse and wrapped it around her wrist. The gorgeous drape has a long trail which made a stylish red-carpet moment.

Alia paired the mesmerising saree with a strapless blouse which added a contemporary and glamorous twist to the traditional look. For jewellery, she opted for a pair of stunning dangling gold earrings with intricately pinned to her hair. For makeup, she went with a dewy base, blushed cheeks, glossy lips, metallic eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, beaming highlighter and glowing skin.

ALIA BHATT TAKES A RAVISHING ETHNIC ROUTE IN TRADITIONALLY DRAPED SAREE AT JOY AWARDS 2024

Taking to social media platforms, several fans shared videos and pictures of Alia. Reacting to a video, a fan said, “She looks gorgeous in that outfit. It suits her so well.”, One commented, “She looks like Roop from Kalank”, Another wrote, “Pure Desi Vibes”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia 🫀☀️ (@aliabhatttrk)

Recognised for her contribution to international cinema, Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the Joy Awards 2024. In her thank you speech, she shared her love for cinema and appreciated all the love that she recieved in Riyadh. Alia was last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani paired opposite Ranveer Singh. The film also starred Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly among others.

