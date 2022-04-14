Alia Bhatt mangalsutra, kalire pics: Alia Bhatt’s jewellery was all customised for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai on Thursday. The bride wore a delicate organza saree designed by Sabyasachi and teamed it up with the designer’s famous heritage jewellery collection in uncut diamond and gold. Both her Mangalsutra and Kaliras though had a huge Ranbir connection.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Wishes Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt For Their Wedding With Hearts and Happiness

Alia looked stunning in her dreamy wedding couture. Her giant wedding ring spoke volumes of the opulence of her relationship with Ranbir while her Mangalsutra and Kalires were customised to give a tribute to her bonding with the man in her life. The term 'infinity' or number 8 holds a lot of prominence in the lives of both Ranbir and Alia and the bride decided to honour the same with her wedding trousseau.

A closer look at the pictures shared by Alia on Instagram would show how both her Mangalsutra and the Kalires have the infinity design shining quite prominently. The Kalires further had birds and stars trinkets attached while Alia also honoured the Punjabi culture of the Kapoor family and wore a red chooda in between her big diamond bangles.

The couple chose to get married in beige and golden traditional outfits designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. For Alia, it was a hand-dyed ivory organza saree embroidered with fine tilla work and a matching tissue veil. For Ranbir, it was an embroidered silk sherwani encrusted with uncut diamond buttons and a silk organza safa along with a shawl.

Alia and Ranbir came out of their house after getting married and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside Vastu. While they thanked the media for being patient and immensely lovable all throughout their relationship, Ranbir even lifted Alia in his arms and gave the shutterbugs the moment they have been waiting for a long time. The two looked like a dream. Congratulations to Ranbir and Alia!