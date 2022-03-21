Alia Bhatt never fails to please her audience with her sartorial choices and picturesque attires. During the event held in New Delhi, the entire star cast of RRR were there. For the event, Alia wore a floral saree and looked glamourous. Other stars like NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Amir Khan and legendary director SS Rajamouli were also present in the event.Also Read - Aamir Khan's Big Statement on The Kashmir Files: 'Jo Kashmiri Panditon Ke Sath Hua Hai...'

Taking it to Instagram, Punnet Saini, renowned stylist shared amazing pictures of Alia. The caption read,” Beautiful 🌺♥️🌺!!!@aliaabhatt for RRR promotions in Delhi yesterday!!!! @rrrmovie📸 @_psudo_ Styled by @stylebyami @garimagarg14 in @sabyasachiofficial 😍😍Hair @radhika_yadav15 Assisted in beauty by @swapnilkakade17 Talent management @grish1234 @vaishalib2907 (sic)” Also Read - Alia Bhatt Aces The Game of Floral in Red Printed Mini Dress Worth Rs 3 Lakh

Check Out The Instagram Post

Playing muse to Sabyasachi, Alia chose a brown floral print saree with shimmery green border. The saree was adorned with dainty floral prints and shimmery green borders. She took a pallu on one side and rocked the saree look. For blouse, she chose a classic sleeveless shimmery green blouse. The ensemble accentuated her curves and made her look like a goddess.

For accessories, she chose minimal and chic makeup look. She wore a hanging statement diamond earring and kept her neck bare. For makeup, she chose highlighter, brown nude lip shade, eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, filled eyebrows and uber glam on her face and dainty bindi.