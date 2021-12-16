Actor Alia Bhatt love affair with the colour red is known to all. From opting for a scarlet red saree for RRR’s trailer launch to a fiery red dress for Brahmastra poster launch, Alia’s intention was clearly to dress to impress. Without a doubt, the colour red is the perfect pick for such events, it calls for celebrations. For the poster launch of the much-awaited movie Brahmastra, Alia was seen wearing a fiery red silk chiffon floor-length dress from the shelves of luxury clothing line T Skaff. She looks hot!Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Receive Expensive Wedding Gifts Like Rs 3 Crore Range Rover, Diamond Necklace From Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor

Alia's red dress featured a red cut-out strapless top and mini skirt which was attached with a long-netted wrap-around material. Alia looked stunning, to say the least. She was styled by ace celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Check out her pictures here: Also Read - Alia Bhatt Blushes While Posing With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Hand-in-Hand at Brahmastra Poster Launch | See Mushy Pics

Alia is surely making all eyes turn in this gorgeous red dress. The actor teamed her look with a pair or red peep-toe platform heels. She accessorised her look with traditional jhumkas. The actor kept her monochrome look simple with minimal accessories.

She opted for her signature fuss-free makeup look. Smokey-eyes, mascara, blushed cheeks, highlighter and a dash of lipstick.

She unveiled the motion poster with co-star and rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The couple, who is rumoured to be dating in real life, seemed all excited and geared up to present the first film from their three-part series together and during the event, showed a lot of PDA that impressed the audience and made their fans gush over their cute chemistry.

The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna among others, is set to hit the screens on September 9, 2022.