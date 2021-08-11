Yoga For Glowing Skin: In this pandemic-stricken world, everyone is practising yoga or at least are on the verge to start yoga. Undoubtedly, yoga has a lot of health benefits and one cannot stress that enough. Celebrities, influencers and all eminent personalities have addressed the importance of yoga and have shared their personal inputs along with videos and pictures.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor's Skincare Tips: Almond Oil, 3 Litres of Water Daily, Yoga, And There You go!

Joining the bandwagon of celebrities practising yoga is Alia Bhatt who was recently seen practising yoga with her trainer Anshuka Parwani. Also Read - Jee Le Zara: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Met Katrina Kaif And Alia Bhatt For a Movie About '3 Girlfriends'

Here’s an Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA | Yoga & Wellness (@anshukayoga)



The OG Student of the Year actress was seen practising Ardhamatsyendra pose where the actor was in half spinal twist. Wondering about the pose, benefits and how to practise it? Fret not, we have you covered! Also Read - Weight Loss Tips by Sameera Reddy: From 92 Kg to 82 Kg, Actor Says 'No Negativity or Judgement Should Consume You'

What is Ardhamatsyendra or Half Spinal Twist?

The major purpose of this pose is to strengthen the spine. This also involves flexibility with a lending pose. It helps in strengthening the neck and releases the tension of the upper back due to a stressful lifestyle and bad posture. All the poses should be done at the yoga trainer’s discretion.

What are the Benefits of Ardhamatsyendra?

According to a report in Indian Express, yoga trainer, Shikha Sharma said,” The spinal twisting helps detoxifying internal organs of the body like liver and pancreas. It improves digestion as you really squeeze your abdominal area. It also helps in toning your belly, and also strengthening your back.” This pose helps in developing better blood circulation along with the functioning of internal organs. They also help in maintaining the muscles of the stomach and hips. This blood circulation is what helps the face glow.

How to Practice Half Spinal Twist?

Take a deep breath and twist your torso to your highest possibility.

Your gaze should be over the left shoulder so turn your neck accordingly.

With your left hand, circle your waist and make sure that your palm is facing outwards.

Breathe normally while maintaining this posture.

After taking five deep breaths, repeat the same on the other side.

How to Undo This Pose?

First, exhale.

Make sure you bring your shoulders to the point where you had started.

The next step is to release your right arm.

Stretch both your legs.

Go easy on your breath.

Which yoga asana are you planning on trying?