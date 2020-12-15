Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of flying out the Maximum City on Monday, the couple sent the paparazzi into a tizzy. The rumoured couple, who always sets the internet on fire with their cute chemistry, kept things casual and regular as they travelled safely and comfortably on Monday. The couple is now in Goa for a shoot. What grabbed our attention was Alia’s comfy airport look. She opted for a co-ord set and decided to keep things minimal with an olive-green asymmetric jogger, brown crop bomber jacket, a white strap crop top which echoed ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe.’ Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Head to Goa For Shoot, Will They be Celebrating Christmas There?

Alia flaunted her toned midriff. She complimented her look with a matching face mask, mini rectangular brown sunglasses. Alia rounded off her look with a pair of white sneakers. Alia’s was in head to toe custom-made outfit by the label The Dapper Lady. Also Read - Spotted! Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt Papped in Mumbai- Video

Check out her look: Also Read - Alia Bhatt Buys New House in Ranbir Kapoor's Building For Rs 32 Crore, Gauri Khan to do The Interiors

If you want to uplift your airport wardrobe, then take inspiration from Alia. She knows her clothes and strikes a perfect balance between fashion and comfort. Her entire ensemble is custom-made and is available online for buying at The Dapper Lady’s official website. Alia’s joggers are worth Rs 5,990, her crop bomber is worth Rs 8,290 and her crop top is worth Rs 1,990. The total ensemble is worth Rs 16, 170.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir await the release of their magnum opus Brahmastra that has been delayed twice now – once due to the VFX issues and then because of the pandemic that hit the film industry in a larger way.

What do you think of Alia’s airport look?