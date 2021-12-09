The much-awaited trailer of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR dropped on Thursday. Fans across India are appreciating the trailer and praising the performance of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the movie. For the trailer launch, actors attended the event in a glammed-up avatar in Mumbai. Actor Alia Bhatt who plays the role of Sita is winning hearts with her simple yet impactful look in the film. For the do, Alia opted for a scarlet red saree and she teamed it with a sequin red blouse.Also Read - RRR Trailer Twitter Review: Fans Laud Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Fierce Persona, Call It 'Dumdaar'

Her lace patterned saree was draped her saree to perfection, her pallu featured heavy embroidery with sequins all over. Alia’s blouse featured a plunging neckline. She looks mesmerising to say the least. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Paying 75% Of The Wedding Expense? Know The Truth Here

For the trailer launch, Alia accessorised her look with statement gold dangling earrings, a ring and a pair of platform slippers. For the glam, she opted for a dewy base, highlighted cheekbones, flushed cheeks, filled-in-brows, and she left her hair open in beach waves. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Opulent Glass Mandap, Beautiful Doli, 7 White Horses Carriage And More

Check out her pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Brides-to-be should take note. Alia’s red saree is perfect for any occasion and it will surely make you stand out! We loved the red saree on Alia Bhatt, what are your thoughts?

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from RRR, Alia will be sharing the screen with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.