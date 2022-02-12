Alia Bhatt and her ethnic collection is a sight for sore eyes. She can ace any occasion from on-screen to the red carpet. For the promotions of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia has been wearing a white elegant and chic saree with different patterns. She has left the internet dazed with her bewitching beauty and quintessential saree choices. She recently wore a white floral saree and has swept us off our feet!Also Read - Alia Bhatt’s Response to Marriage Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor Will Leave You in Hysterics

Taking it to Instagram, she uploaded a series of mesmerising pictures. The caption had emoticons of a flower, sun and white heart. This explains her ensemble as well. She wore a white linen saree with floral works and multi-coloured prints. Read on to know more about the price and outfit detail. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Confirms She is Already Married to Ranbir Kapoor, Read on

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read - Little Girl Perfectly Imitates Alia Bhatt’s Dialogues From Gangubai Kathiawadi, Internet Calls Her Choti Alia | Watch

Alia wore a morakasi printed semi-sheer linen saree. The ensemble exuded happy and positive tones. The attire was adorned with floral prints like blush, fuchsia pink, green, brown and yellow. Alia looked like a sight for sore eyes. She paired it up with a blouse that was round-neck half sleeve linen loaded with matching floral print, front button closures and cropped hem.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The saree is from the house of Anavila and is known as Kariya Morakasi Linen Saree. The saree costs Rs 22,000 and with the blouse, it will cost Rs 26,000. Check out the price details.

For makeup, she chose blush pink lip shade, dewy make-up, a dash of blush, mascara laden lashes, bindi and a messy braided hairdo. She wore a white rose hair accessory. Alia wore heeled sandals, an oxidised silver ring and statement silver jhumkis with beads.

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for the release of her new film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie is set to premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival this month. The movie will release on 25 February theatrically.