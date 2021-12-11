Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make noise again. She is ready for her much looked forward SS Rajamouli film RRR starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Ajay Devgn. For the promotion, the stars have reached Chennai. Alia Bhatt, seizing the limelight, wore a classic Kanjeevaram saree and we cannot take our eyes off such beauty!Also Read - SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Will Be Available on Netflix and ZEE5, 90 Days After Theatrical Release

Taking it to Instagram, Alia posted a series of pictures in which she looked picturesque. The caption had an emoticon of a peacock. She was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. Kanjeevaram saree dotes back in time and Alia knows her fine six-yard game. She made the entire ensemble wardrobe worthy with minimal accessories, a perfect hairdo, and on-point makeup.

Check Out The Instagram Posts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

RRR actress wore an eye-soothing light green shade Kanjeevaram saree. The ensemble is adorned with gold embroidery over the entire saree including pallu. She wore a matching sleeveless blouse of the same shade to make it look perfect.

Alia is known for fuss-free and classic styling. For accessories, she chose gold statement jhumkas with white pearls and two statement rings. For makeup and hair, she kept it simple and elegant. She parted her hair in the middle and tied a sleek bun. She also added classic white gajra to make it look more authentic.

Going with the trend of ‘less is more,’ she chose white-painted nails, dainty black bindi, kohl-smeared eyes, mascara lashes, bright pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and eye shadow.

On the work front, Alia has a lot of films lined up. RRR will release on 7 January 2022. She also films like Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Gangubai Kathaiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.