Alia Bhatt Steals Our Hearts in Deep Red Chiffon Saree And Embroidered Blouse For Rs 95k at Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Bash, Pics

Alia Bhatt gives the most festive vibes in Arpita Mehta's deep red chiffon saree and bralette blouse at the Ambani-hosted lavish Ganesh Chaturthi celebration - See latest photos!

Alia Bhatt rules millions of hearts and that’s just not for her acting. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘ star often takes away our breath with her festive looks. Recently Alia left the internet mesmerised with her ethnic look at the Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi bash. The star-studded event saw B’town celebs put their best fashion foot forward. Alia Bhatt posed with her director friend Ayan Mukerji as she stepped inside Antilla. She donned designer Arpita Mehta’s soon-to-be-launched vermilion sari with a beautiful embroidered blouse. She also dropped her breathtaking photos on Instagram and captioned them, “Fire & desire!! 🧡 (sic).”

Alia Bhatt in Chiffon Red Saree at Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt certainly grabbed eyeballs in a vermilion saree with a brick design mirror and self-thread embroidered sari. She paired her look with a sleeveless blouse embroidered with mirror work. The mirror work perfectly complemented the red-coloured saree worn by Alia Bhatt. She accentuated her look with delicate diamond earrings and a dainty black-coloured bindi. Alia looked like an absolute vision with open wavy locks styled with a side part.

Alia Bhatt’s fans swamped the comment section with immense love and appreciation. They dropped heart-eye and fire emojis for her. One of the users wrote, “Prettiest woman in the world ✨ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Kesariya Tera ❤️ (sic).” The third user wrote, “I can’t take my eyes off of you 😍 (sic).” The fourth user said, “The godesss queen 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

Arpita Mehta dropped Alia Bhatt’s photos and a video along with the details of the beautiful red-coloured saree. Did you know Alia Bhatt wore the same Arpita Mehta saree worth Rs 95,000 which was earlier worn by Suhana Khan in electric blue colour? The two certainly served looks in red and blue colours.

Alia Bhatt Takes Away Our Breath in Arpita Mehta’s Soon-to-be Launched Saree – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Mehta Official (@arpitamehtaofficial)

What do you think about Alia Bhatt’s look from Ambani’s lavish Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilla?

