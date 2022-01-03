Alia Bhatt is making headlines quite often these days. Alia is known for her quintessential and sartorial fashion choices. She never shies from vacation. For the new year’s celebration, Alia headed to a secret destination with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and the pictures have gone viral. The couple has served major fashion goals and we cannot take our eyes off!Also Read - Huge Setback For RRR as Film's Postponement Results in Rs 10 Crore Refund For Advance Booking?

On 3 January, the duo was clicked outside the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. Ranbir, looking cool and chic chose a pastel shade casual fit whereas Alia opted for a black crop top and denim. Along with it, she also carried a costly Dolce and Gabbana bag that went well with the ensemble.

Alia wore a sleeveless black crop top with a scalloping neckline and a bodycon fit. She chose a pair of dark shade bootcut denim with frayed hems. Alia chose black leather printed boots with gold hoop earrings and a tie-dye face mask to keep Covid at bay. She was also seen carrying a black puffer jacket.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. Alia carried an expensive Dolce & Gabbana long-print shopper tote bag. The tote bag was in orange and black shade. It is available on the farfetch website and costs Rs 1,15,113 (USD 1,550) approximately. Check it out here.

On the other hand, Ranbir chose a pastel green rounded neck jump with ribbed hem and cuffs. There was a various shade of green patches. He paired it up with grey loose-fitted jogger pants and white sneakers. He wore a camouflage-printed face mask.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir would be seen in Brahmastra. The film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjun Akkineni.