Alia Bhatt Talks About Postpartum And Gives Tips on Body Positivity

Alia Bhatt recently spoke about Postpartum and also gave tips on body positivity in her inspirational post performing inversion Yoga.

Alia Bhatt Talks About Post-Partum: Alia Bhatt is breaking the stereotypes and setting new goals for Gen Z and new moms. The actor was busy with the promotions of her production venture Darlings and her fantasy-drama Brahmastra during her pregnancy. She also wrapped up her schedule for Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot in 2022. As Alia is busy with co-parenting daughter Raha with Ranbir Kapoor. She recently shared important health tips about postpartum. Alia also wrote about body positivity as she took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of herself performing inversion Yoga.

ALIA BHATT PENS POST ON POSTPARTUM AND BODY POSITIVITY

The actor captioned her post as, “One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today. To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key.

Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go)

Take your time – appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do 🤍 P.S – everybody is different – pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise 🙏.”

WHAT IS POSTPARTUM?

The postpartum (or postnatal) period begins after childbirth and is typically considered to end within 6 weeks as the mother’s body, including hormone levels and uterus size, returns to a non-pregnant state as per Wikipedia. The terms puerperium, puerperal period, or immediate postpartum period are commonly used to refer to the first six weeks following childbirth. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes the postnatal period as the most critical and yet the most neglected phase in the lives of mothers and babies; most maternal and newborn deaths occur during this period.

The postpartum period can be divided into three distinct stages; the initial or acute phase, 8–19 hours after childbirth; subacute postpartum period, which lasts two to six weeks, and the delayed postpartum period, which can last up to eight months. In the subacute postpartum period, 87% to 94% of women report at least one health problem. Long-term health problems (persisting after the delayed postpartum period) are reported by 31% of women. Various organizations recommend routine postpartum evaluation at certain time intervals in the postpartum period.

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s romance-drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in crucial roles.

