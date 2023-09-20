Home

Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, Best Dressed Bollywood Divas From The Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

It was a star-studded night at the Ambanis' yesterday. All the Bollywood divas dressed to their nines to pay traditional tribute at the Ganesh Chaturthi's Celebrations. But, who stole the limelight? Let's find out.

With the larger-than-life celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi being held last night, it was a star-studded evening at the Amabanis’ residence – Antilia. The event comprised A-lister Bollywood celebrities. From Shah Rukh Khan and his family to Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Sachin Tendulkar, all the stars gathered in their full festive spirit to grace the fiesta.

The celebration featured just the right touch of glamour quotient. As the divas ensured to put their best fashion foot forward with their impeccable choice of clothes, they also infused the perfect blend of tradition in their looks. While Gajras and sarees were the main ingredients of the festival attires, the glamorous divas were spotted in an array of ethnic silhouettes that had fashion enthusiasts taking notes.

Here’s listing a few of our favourite looks of actresses from the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Alia Bhatt:



Being a sight to behold, Alia Bhatt looked extremely beautiful in a red chiffon saree and a bralette blouse. Her six yard featured mirror work embellishments and tassels at the border and the blouse had mirror work design all over. For accessories, she went with a silver sequin bag and high heels. For her hair and make-up, she kept her look minimal with subtle makeup and let her manes loose in side parted wavy locks. Ananya Pandey:



Looking all glitz and glamorous, Ananya Pandey took centre stage with her sequin work saree and blouse. The vibrant colour and shimmering sequins added a touch of glamour to her traditional attire. Ananya’s fashion statement showcased her impeccable style and confidence, as she effortlessly carried the saree with grace. The combination of traditional and contemporary elements in her ensemble perfectly captured the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

She accessorised her saree with a contrasting green choker necklace and dainty earrings. For her hair, she opted for a straight loose luscious look. It’s no wonder she left everyone in awe with her impeccable fashion sense. Janhvi Kapoor:



Turning heads in a white tissue saree, Janhvi Kapoor looked graceful at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She went for subtle makeup and minimal accessories. She went with just a pair of earrings that perfectly complemented the elegance of the ensemble, allowing the saree to take centre stage. Janhvi’s understated yet sophisticated look showcased her natural beauty and effortless style. For her hair, she kept her tresses open. It was wonderful to see her embracing the simplicity and grace of traditional attire. Deepika Padukone:



Oozing all grace and elegance, Deepika Padukone wore a pink Sabyasachi salwar suit with print work on the kurta and salwar in silk fabric. She kept her accessories minimal with just a pair of statement earrings and for the footwear, she went with high pencil heels. She tied her hair in a bun. For her makeup, she went with bold kohl eyes that did all the talking. Her choice of outfit created a timeless and classy look. Karisma Kapoor:



Lolo is known for her classic choice of fashion and her yesterday’s look was no different. Karishma Kapoor wore a floral motifs printed sharara set that made heads turn her (Anamika Khanna?). The bright pink colour and floral print exuded the perfect vibe for the festival and was the perfect blend of contemporary and traditional. She accessorised her looks with huge statement earrings and an embellished bag. For her hair, she went for the timeless bun and for her makeup, she went with a perfectly contoured makeup look.

Whose look did you like the most?

