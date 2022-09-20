Bollywood’s current superstar and Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recent film Brahmastra will soon to have her baby shower. Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, and mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, will reportedly host an all-girls baby shower for the expecting mother in early October. The actor, who became vegan in 2020, will host a vegan-themed shower.Also Read - Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Next Film: 'Our Life is Rom-Com so...'

Bollywood diva, Alia Bhatt turned vegan in 2020 and is now in her third trimester of pregnancy, so she has chosen an all-vegan menu for her baby shower. This has obviously raised many questions about whether a vegan diet is suitable and nutritious for would-be mothers. Is veganism good enough to sustain during pregnancy for many young people making conscious choices?

IS VEGANISM HEALTHY DURING PREGNANCY ?

If you are pregnant and a vegan, you must ensure that you are getting enough iron, vitamin D, vitamin B12, protein, and other sources of vitamins which are primarily found in meat and fish. Iron-rich foods for vegans include pulses, dark green vegetables, nuts, omega-3 fats, bread, fruits and other plant-based foods. Similarly, unsweetened soya drinks, yeast extracts like marmite, fat spreads, and so on are good sources of plant-based vitamins. Vegan diets that are well-planned should include nutrient-dense foods as well as fortified foods and supplements. If you follow a vegan diet during pregnancy, make sure to eat enough of the following foods:

Yogurts and plant milks with calcium. These foods make getting enough calcium easier. When possible, choose unsweetened versions. Nuts and walnuts are high in iron and zinc. Consume one to two nuts per day to meet your selenium requirements, and walnuts and hemp, chia, or flax seeds to meet your alpha-linolenic acid requirements. Soy products are high in protein and can be used in place of meat in a variety of recipes. Make a conscious effort to select vegetable fats that are high in Omega-3 fatty acids. Trans fats and tropical oils such as coconut, palm, or palm kernel oil should be avoided. Purple, red, and orange fruits and vegetables, as well as leafy greens, have the highest concentrations of nutrients and plant compounds. If you are following a vegan diet while pregnant, then you have to avoid certain foods like alcohol, caffeine, processed foods aeriated drinks, raw sprouts. Remember to always consult your doctor first before making changes in your diet especially during pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.