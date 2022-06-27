Alia Bhatt pregnancy latest news: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy in a social media post on Monday morning, setting the entire internet abuzz with the news. Soon after their announcement, the couple started trending online with people congratulating them on the good news. A tweet that is now going viral though highlights Bollywood actresses’ connection with wearing a black dress right before announcing their pregnancy.Also Read - Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor Pregnancy: Excited Mahesh Bhatt Says ‘I'll Be Coolest Granddaddy'

Bollywood actresses wearing black-and-white during pregnancy

While Anushka Sharma wore a black dress with white polka dots over it when she announced the arrival of her first child with Virat Kohli, Priyanka also wore the same dress a few days before she took to Instagram and revealed that she welcomed a baby girl through the surrogacy with her husband Nick Jonas. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her second child Jeh last year also wore a black and white sheer shirt a few days before she announced the good news on Instagram. Natasa Stankovich, who is cricketer Hardik Pandya’s partner, also made the same fashion statement. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Had Hinted About Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy And Nobody Could Guess it!

Alia Bhatt follows Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan in making fashion statements during pregnancy

Now, people on Twitter were quick to track Alia’s appearance in a black-and-white floral shirt from a few days back. In the picture that is going viral, the actress is seen flaunting her million-dollar smile as she gets clicked inside her car wearing a black-and-white shirt. Here’s how netizens are establishing a pattern with Bollywood actresses wearing a black-and-white dress during their pregnancy announcements: Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Didn't Know About Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy Announcement, Watch Her Reaction After Paps Informed

if you know, you know… pic.twitter.com/nyMT5mTopC — Er. Kabir Dhillon (@your_lip_balm) June 27, 2022

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14 in an intimate wedding ceremony at their house in Mumbai. The couple went back to work right after their wedding and got busy with their respective film shooting. In September this year, Alia and Ranbir will be bringing their first film together – Brahmastra. The pregnancy announcement only adds up to the fans’ excitement around the film.

