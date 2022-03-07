Alia Bhatt Wears a Silver Saree Made from Recycled Material Worth Rs 25K- Yay or Nay?

Actor Alia Bhatt attended the 21st ITA (Indian Television Academy) Awards held in Mumbai last night. The 28-year-old actor was a total head-turner in a stunning silver saree and sleeveless blouse. Gangubai Kathiawadi and her stylist Ami Patel shared several pictures of the saree look. The saree is from the shelves of the Ethical Demi-couture label, Bloni Atelier. What’s more, you ask? Alia’s saree is made from waste recycled nylon and repurposed degradable faux leather.Also Read - ITA Awards 2022: Rakhi Sawant Dances With Ranveer Singh, Kisses Alia Bhatt in Extraordinary Look- Watch Viral Videos

Clad in a beautiful six yards of grace, Alia exudes poise, elegance and confidence. Alia’s saree is made from a recycled nylon base with a metallic parachute. Her blouse came with a plunging neckline and backless detailing. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Shines on Second Saturday at Box Office, Crosses Rs 80 Crore - Check Detailed Collection Report

Check out Alia’s pictures:

The actor opted for a dewy and subtle makeup look with shimmery purple eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, peach lip shade and pink cheeks. She left her hair open and opted for minimal accessories. She wore a silver layered earring, rings and rounded off her look with matching footwear.

What’s the price of Alia’s saree?

If you loved Alia’s recycled nylon saree and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The saree is from the label Bloni Atelier and is worth Rs 25,060. The Sterling saree comes in two different colours grey reflective and silver. It comes in knitted metal and reflective parachute fabrics.

