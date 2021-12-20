Alia Bhatt in Sabyasachi: Alia Bhatt is putting down her sartorial foot. Currently promoting her upcoming movies RRR and Brahmastra, Alia is not leaving any stone unturned to look like a diva and setting the internet on fire. Her latest photoshoot in velvet and tulle lehenga set will leave you in awe and you will not be able to take your eyes off!Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Gets Support From SS Rajamouli For Release In South Languages

Taking it to Instagram, Ami Patel, who styled Alia's latest look shared several pictures of her dressed in a gorgeous lehenga. RRR actress wore gold and nude coloured lehenga. The caption read," Gold and nude and everything skin." The lehenga belongs from the house of Sabyasachi. Sabyasachi Mukherjee is known for designing eloquent and exquisite lehenga. Alia's lehenga is donned with intricate details and embroidery patterns. For accessories, Alia chose jewelry from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery Collection.



Rising up to the occasion, Alia wore a gold velvet sleeveless blouse with a plunging V neckline and cropped length. She paired it up with choli along with tulle lehenga in the nude shade with gold sequined embroidery and gold patti embellishments on the borders.

Not just this she wore this ensemble with gold and nude brown heavy velvet dupatta. The dupatta has gold jail embroidery and sequined details on the patti on the sides. For accessories, she chose vintage gold and emerald rings, chandelier-style jhumkas. For makeup, she chose kohl-smeared eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, eye shadow, blushed cheeks, dainty bindi, nude lip shade, and contour.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in RRR by SS Rajamouli, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar, Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Darlings, her home-project.

What do you think of Alia’s ensemble?