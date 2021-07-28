Mumbai: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have kept their relationship open. On Wednesday, Alia took to her social media page to tell the world how much she is missing Ranbir Kapoor. Also, the actor mentioned in her caption that she stole his cap to keep it with her. Alia Bhatt has proved to be just like other girlfriends who take their man’s belongings. Alia Bhatt, who is in Hyderabad shooting for RRR, shared a couple of pictures wearing Ranbir Kapoor’s black cap with the inscription “High as your expectations.” Ranbir Kapoor is in Mumbai and therefore the ladylove misses RK. Alia was seen wearing it with a black sweatshirt and distressed shorts.Also Read - Karan Johar's Dream Project Takht Shelved Due To 'Controversial Mughal History'?

In 2017, Ranbir was seen wearing the same cap at the airport. The black cap is approximately Rs 5,887. The cap is from the brand EndClothing -signature aesthetic of Italian designer Francesco Ragazzi’s Palm Angels. The description of the cap read as: “This snap-back six panel High As Your Expectations Cap is decorated to the front with an embroidered slogan in the contrasting thread and is styled classically with embroidered eyelets and a flat structured brim. An embroidered logo to the back and a plastic adjustable strap finish this piece with panache and practicality to boot.” Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli Unveils Making of Biggest Action Drama Ever, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt Share Their Experience

Take a look at the photos:

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia have a few projects with them. The two will be seen together in Brahmastra.