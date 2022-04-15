Aww! Alia Bhatt’s Personalised Veil Has a Special Memory Inscribed on it, Details Inside

Actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, in presence of their close friends and family. The wedding took place at Ranbir’s Pali Hill residence, Vastu. The couple looked every bit of royalty dressed in traditional attire and jewellery.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Wedding Saree Inspired by Kangana Ranaut And Sonam Kapoor's Sarees - Who Wore it Better?

For the wedding, the couple opted for a creation by designer Sabyasachi. For Alia, it was a hand-dyed ivory organza saree embroidered with fine tilla work and a matching tissue veil. For Ranbir, it was an embroidered silk sherwani encrusted with uncut diamond buttons and a silk organza safa along with a shawl. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Took Four Pheras Not Seven, Here's Significance Behind it

Alia looks graceful and classy in her wedding saree. The actor added a customized touch to her wedding veil. Wondering what is it? The 29-year-old actor got her wedding date inscribed on the wedding veil with white thread.

In a picture shared by Diet Sabya, one can easily spot the wedding date- April 14, inscribed on the veil. The white embroidered text reads, “The fourteenth of April 2022,” the white embroidered text reads.

Take a closer look at Alia Bhatt’s veil:

Alia is not the only bride who opted to personalize her wedding veil. Deepika Padukone, Patralekha, and Priyanka Chopra had a special message sewn into their wedding outfits.

For her wedding, Deepika Padukone wore a red Sabyasachi Lehenga, and what stood out the most was her veil, which had a shloka written on it in Hindi and in gold. The veil had ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ written on it- which means– ‘may you always remain married’.

Bride Patralekhaa opted for a stunning Sabyasachi red lehenga with gold detailing all over it. She teamed up her bridal look with a net red dupatta worn over the head. The dupatta comes with words inscribed in Bengali that read, “Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam” which loosely translates to, “I pledge all my love to you”, which could also be one of the couple’s wedding vows.

