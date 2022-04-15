Alia Bhatt’s wedding saree: Alia Bhatt wore a Sabyasachi saree at her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday evening. The couple coordinated their outfits in the beige and golden shades and teamed them up with diamond and pearl jewellery. The internet is loving Alia’s subtle bridal look where the only dash of red came via her chooda that she strategically put in between the big diamond bangles, also by Sabyasachi.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Mangalsutra And Kalires Have Ranbir Kapoor's 'Infinity' Connection, Find Out Here

For Alia, it was a hand-dyed ivory organza saree embroidered with fine tilla work and a matching tissue veil. For Ranbir, it was an embroidered silk sherwani encrusted with uncut diamond buttons and a silk organza safa along with a shawl. Now, while Ranbir followed the footsteps of his father, late Rishi Kapoor, and other men from the family by dressing up in an ivory sherwani, most people didn’t expect Alia to wear a saree at her wedding. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Wishes Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt For Their Wedding With Hearts and Happiness

That ivory organza saree is also something that has been repetitively worn by Bollywood divas in the past. Both Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut, who wear Sabyasachi designs when it comes to flaunting traditional looks, have rocked the same saree in the past in a different fabric. While Kangana wore a silk beige and golden embroidered saree with a matching blouse, Sonam styled hers with a cropped jacket blouse at a national award ceremony. Both the actors did justice with their looks.

Alia chose the same design in the organza fabric for her big day. She added a shiny golden veil to make the entire look more bridal and sparkly. The uncut diamond neckpiece, the statement bangles, the chooda, the headband and the maangtika added more jazz to her look. In some pictures from the wedding, Alia is also seen posing with a small maroon bindi on her forehead and that definitely adds more to her overall bridal look. The idea behind her wedding look was to let simplicity and subtlety take the front seat and the actor did the same. Nothing about that look appears over the top or too dramatic. Alia looks absolutely natural and pretty.

What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s bridal saree?