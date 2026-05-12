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Alia Bhatts FIRST look from Cannes 2026 goes viral as fans compare her dreamy princess look to Elsa from Frozen- See pics

Alia Bhatt’s FIRST look from Cannes 2026 goes viral as fans compare her dreamy princess look to Elsa from Frozen- See pics

Alia Bhatt’s first look from Cannes 2026 has already started creating buzz online ahead of her red carpet appearance. The actress was spotted in a dreamy princess-style outfit that quickly went viral on social media, with fans admiring her elegant presence.

Alia Bhatt's first look from Cannes Red Carpet (PC: Getty)

Alia Bhatt has once again become the centre of attention at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 as her latest look begins trending across social media even before her official red carpet appearance. The actress was seen stepping out in a dreamy pastel outfit that immediately caught the eye of fans and fashion watchers around the world. Known for her effortless style and global appeal, she has already created a strong buzz on the French Riviera. Many viewers online compared her soft princess-inspired appearance to a fairytale moment, while others called it one of her most graceful international looks so far.

Alia Bhatt’s dreamy princess look steals attention

Ahead of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 opening ceremony, Alia Bhatt stepped out in a soft mint green couture ensemble that instantly stood out for its delicate structure and romantic design. The outfit featured a strap-style bodice with a deep neckline that was balanced by a finely tailored fit around the waist. The upper section was crafted in smooth satin-like fabric that gave a soft sheen under natural light, adding a luxurious touch without being too loud.

The highlight of the look was the voluminous ball gown skirt that flowed beautifully from the waist down. It was layered with lightweight tulle and organza-like fabric that created soft movement with every step. The skirt had subtle embroidered floral and leaf-inspired detailing spread across the fabric, giving it a hand-painted garden effect. This intricate work added depth to the outfit, making it feel dreamy and almost storybook-inspired.

The colour palette stayed in a calming mint green shade, which enhanced the princess-like aesthetic. The flow of the dress created a floating effect while walking, which is why fans online quickly connected it to fairytale references, including Elsa from Frozen, due to its icy soft tones and magical vibe.

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See Alia Bhatt’s viral look from Cannes 2026 here

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Styling that focused on simplicity and grace

Alia Bhatt chose to keep her styling minimal which allowed the outfit to remain the main highlight. She paired the look with subtle diamond earrings and simple white heels that matched the pastel palette. Her makeup was kept fresh with a dewy base soft blush glowing skin and glossy nude lips that enhanced her natural features.

Her hair was styled in a sleek low bun with a clean side partition that gave a timeless elegant finish. The overall styling focused on soft glamour instead of heavy detailing which made the outfit stand out even more.

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Cannes 2026 to witness strong Indian presence

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 is also seeing a strong representation from India across cinema fashion and filmmaking. Along with Alia Bhatt other prominent Indian names expected at the festival include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tara Sutaria, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The festival runs from May 12 to May 23 and continues to bring global talent together.

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