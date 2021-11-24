Alia Bhatt’s weight loss journey: Alia was emphatic from the outset that she wanted to appear on camera and show off her acting skills. She was not always the glamorous diva; in fact, she was asked to lose 20 pounds before she began her career. Bhatt, who aspired to be an actor, lost 20 kilograms in less than six months. She made a tremendous breakthrough in Bollywood in 2012 with the Karan Johar-directed Student Of The Year. The movie 2 States female lead had an amazing decade in Hindi film, starring in blockbusters like ‘Dear Zindagi,’ ‘Gull Boy,’ and ‘Raazi.’Also Read - Alia Vs Deepika: Who Will Be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's New Heroine For BAIJU BAWRA ? | Checkout Video To Find Out

Here’s everything you need to know about Alia Bhatt’s diet:

Rujuta Diwekar, a nutritionist, claimed that the actress eats jowar in the summers, bajra in the winters, and naachni-raagi during the monsoons. Seasonal fruits, herbal tea, eggs, and some healthy snacking are all part of the actress's balanced diet. Organic milk, lassi, and chhaas are also her favorites. Alia appreciates khichdi, dal-chawal, and curd rice with a tablespoon of ghee as well as other home-cooked dishes.

Love the way Alia fits into everything gracefully? Here’s her fitness routine:

The actor's Instagram is proof of her fitness regime. She is a regular at the gym, and her workout consists of kickboxing, deadlifting, and core workouts. In addition to going to the gym, Alia practices yoga. At her home, the actress frequently posts images of herself doing rigorous yoga.

Alia Bhatt’s mantra for her Bollywood success

She invests her heart and soul into the roles she takes on, and she is constantly experimenting with her characters. She portrayed Kiara, the girl next door, in the film 'Love you zindagi,' which dealt with mental health. In 2014, she also had a non-glamorous role in the film 'Highway.' The 28-year-old actor has a bright future ahead of her and is unquestionably a rising star. In the next film 'Brahmastra,' Alia will be seen alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's historical drama 'RRR'. Alia Bhatt is also a singer who has performed six songs so far.