Alia Bhatt’s Mirror Embroidered Kurta Set For Rs 30k Screams Pure Elegance, See Pics With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt takes away our breath in her royal blue ethnic ensemble at the opening ceremony IOC session. She made a rare appearance with hubby Ranbir Kapoor - Watch viral video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) after a long while. The celebrity couple made heads turn with their regal appearance for the opening ceremony of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session. Alia Bhatt looked every bit gorgeous in a blue velvet kurta with matching palazzo trousers with zari border embroidery. The outfit added a mirror-worked organza dupatta to her outfit to complete the appearance. She enhanced her royal appearance with a set of statement earrings, a bindi, and a chic bun.

Ranbir Kapoor completed his wifey Alia Bhatt’s ethnic ensemble in an indo-western kurta pyjama set. The actor looked as handsome as ever in a navy blue and white coloured fit. He completed his outfit with tan-coloured shoes. The duo posed for pictures with the paparazzi while holding hands.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Walk Hand-in-Hand:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The 141st meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will take place in Mumbai on October 15-17. Notables from the entertainment and sports worlds attended the inaugural ceremony on October 14th. In addition to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also attended the event on Saturday.

Here’s How Much Alia Bhatt Velvet Kurta Costs!

Did you like what Alia Bhatt is wearing? You can have it too! Alia Bhatt’s asymmetrical silk velvet kurta costs Rs 30,000 from Sureena Chowdhri. The embroidered ensemble came with a plunging neckline The outfit’s description on the website read – The drama has been reserved for the flared sleeves accentuated with aari and zardozi thread, mirror, sitara, bead and cutdana work. Add the contrast scalloped dupatta with round mirror motifs for a traditional look or skip it for modern charm.

Alia Bhatt Outfit Price:

Will you buy Alia Bhatt’s silk velvet kurta? Let us know your thoughts.

In the wake of the International Olympic Committee’s 141st session, a photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went viral. The photos show the adorable seated both inside Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center and among the attendees of the event. However, Raha’s parents’ apparent boredom and dozing behaviour quickly caught many eyes.

