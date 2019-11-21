Pumping fans ahead of the weekend, Sadak 2 and Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt treated them to a video of her fitness training, straight out of the gym and it is all the motivation one needs to grind. Keeping our energies soaring for the rest of the week, the vlog featured Alia sprinting and squatting who, like all of us, hates the leg day at the gym.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the diva dropped the new vlog which opens to Alia briefing fans about the content ahead and taking a dig at her no-nonsense trainer, Sohrab. She tweeted, “On #AliaBe today I will show you a very important part of my life – Fitness My workout routine and what’s a typical gym session like. Click to watch the new video https://youtube.com/watch?v=8a1-_0_NS_A (sic).”

Check out Alia’s fitness vlog here:

On the professional front, Mahesh Bhatt-directorial Sadak 2, starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to release in 2020, now with the shoot wrapped up in Ooty. Mahesh Bhatt had flown to Romania initially, along with daughter Pooja to do a recce for their upcoming film but since the makers were not happy with the locations there, they decided to shoot portions in Mumbai itself and then Ooty.

Mahesh Bhatt had told a leading tabloid, “Sanjay who was 32 when we made the original, comes back as a 54-year-old Ravi into the 21st-century world that is collapsing in front of his eyes, where the distinction between the house and the ‘Sadak’ is fast disappearing. The story has the emotional connect of the films I made back in the’90s which brought a lump to the throats of the viewer. I could see that in the reaction of those present in the narration. They were visibly moved.”

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 10 next year. Apart from this, Alia is also juggling between RRR, Brahmastra and Takht, all releasing in 2020. She will also be heading to Manali soon for the shoot of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.