Alia Bhatt’s Stylish Ombre Pantsuit From Elie Saab Can Fund Your Dream Getaway, Can You Guess The Price?

For the trailer launch of Poacher, Alia Bhatt made a chic statement in a classy ombre pantsuit. Scroll down to read how much it cost!

Alia Bhatt is an absolute fashionista. The actress never fails to impress fans with her oh-so-classy style. Whether it’s her momentous National Award acceptance or her visit to Ayodhya, she continues to showcase unbeatable looks. Alia is a trendsetter, effortlessly setting fashion standards with each appearance. This time, the diva stole the spotlight in a classy power suit. Take a look!

For the trailer launch of her upcoming series Poacher, Alia strutted out in an ombre pantsuit on Thursday. She wore a vibrant single-breasted blazer featuring a collard V-neckline and metallic gold buttons both on the front and the hem of her sleeves. It was paired with high-waisted trousers that added a whole spark to the look.

Alia Bhatt Redefines Power Dressing in Chic Ombre Pantsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Alia’s ensemble was styled with classy stud earrings and white high heels. For glam picks, she opted for her signature dewy look i.e. rosy cheek, kohl-rimmed, perfect brows and nude lip shade. To finish off the look, The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress opted for soft curled-open tresses that complemented her boss-babe ensemble perfectly.

Outfit Price

If you love Alia Bhatt’s outfit and are curious about its cost, worry not, we have the details covered. Her ensemble is from the shelves of the luxurious brand Elie Saab. The blazer cost $2,725 which is equivalent to Rs 2.26 Lakh, while the pants came with a price tag of $1072 approx. Rs 88k.

