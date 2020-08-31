American actor, Chadwick Boseman, who got fame with the action/adventure film ‘Black Panther’ lost his life due to colon cancer in Los Angeles at the age of 43. The actor’s condition was diagnosed in 2016. At that time, his condition had reached stage 3. As it progressed to stage 4, Chadwick Boseman succumbed to the disease. While we pray for his soul’s peace, here we also tell you all about colon cancer, a condition that took his life. Also Read - 'Tribute Fit For a King', Post Announcing Chadwick Boseman's Demise Breaks Twitter Record

What is Colon Cancer?

It is a type of cancer that starts in your large intestine, which is also called the colon. It is the last part of your digestive tract. Though colon cancer can occur at any age, it mostly affects older people. Colon cancer is characterized by signs including persistent change in bowel movement, rectal bleeding, constant cramps, weakness, and unexplained weight loss. Also Read - Wakanda Forever! Marvel Universe And Chadwick Boseman's Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Their King in Heartwarming Tweets

Causes And Risk Factors of Colon Cancer

Colon cancer occurs when the healthy cells of your colon experience some changes in their DNA. This is called a mutation. This further leads to an unexplained growth and division of these cells that gradually become tumours. With time, the cancerous cells start invading and destroying normal body cells and affect other organs too. This is the last stage of colon cancer, also known as metastasis.

Certain factors are known to increase your risk of colon cancer. For example, being old, belonging to the African American race, having a history of colorectal cancer, following low-fibre and high-fat diet, smoking, drinking alcohol, etc.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment For Colon Cancer

Colonoscopy and a blood test can help a doctor diagnose colon cancer. once the condition is confirmed, you may also have to go through certain imaging tests to determine the stage of cancer.

For early-stage colon cancer, doctors recommend minimally invasive procedures like polypectomy, laparoscopic surgery, or endoscopic mucosal resection. In case cancer has reached an advanced stage, you may have to go through partial colectomy or lymph node removal. In the last stage of colon cancer, certain procedures like chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, etc. can be recommended just to minimize the signs and symptoms of the disease. At this stage, the survival of the patient is almost negligible.