Providing major relief to India, the second most COVID-19 infected country in the world, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has finally given its approval to two novel coronavirus vaccines namely Covishield and Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country. This means the vaccines will not be given to anyone but only to those in urgent need. Also Read - Mexican Doctor Reports Serious Allergic Reaction After Receiving Pfizer Covid Vaccine

Who Developed And Manufactured Covishield And Covaxin?

Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca, a biopharmaceutical company has developed Covishield. And, it has been manufactured by India’s Serum Institute. Whereas, Covaxin is India’s first indigenous vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, which has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology. Also Read - When Will COVID Vaccine be Available in Uttar Pradesh? CM Yogi Adityanath Answers

Cost of COVID-19 Vaccines

As per the latest announcement by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, people who come under the prioritized section will get the vaccines free of cost. They include frontline workers, defense personnel, people above 60, and those who are younger but suffering from a serious disease or condition. Others may receive the vaccination at a subsidized price but that option is still under evaluation. Also Read - Halted by COVID-19 in 2020, Delhi Metro Rides Into 2021 With Driverless Trains

When Will be The Vaccines Out For Use?

As per the previous plan, the government had decided to roll out the vaccines within 10 days of getting the final approval. This means you can expect them to be out for use by January 13, 2021. And, 30 crores ‘priority’ population will get vaccinated maximum by July, informed Dr. Harsh Vardhan through one of his tweets.

Are The Vaccines Safe For Use?

Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan had earlier said, “There should be no rumours about the vaccine’s safety…Everything has been checked in detail. Initially when the polio vaccine was rolled out, even then rumours had floated. But once it went on the floor, all people were assured about the safety.”

As far as the phase 1 clinical trial of Covishield is concerned, scientists enrolled more than 23,745 overseas participants and found that the vaccine is 70.42 per cent effective, said the Drugs Controller General of India. In the next 2 phases, a total of 1600 Indian participants took part and almost similar results came out this time too.

On the other hand, various animal trials of Covaxin were conducted by Bharat Biotech, and then it went through two human trials (phase 1 and 2) and was found safe and effective for use. The third trial of the vaccine will happen soon and 22,500 participants will take part in that.