Reading and identifying food labels can be confusing. Over the years, consumers' eating habits have changed drastically, they have become more health-conscious. Consumers often fall prey to marketing gimmicks of FMCG companies and do not value the importance of reading food labelling over-packaged products. Nutritionists and health experts across the globe have been talking about the importance of reading food labels before buying a product.

India.com spoke to nutrition expert, Dr Meghana Pasi of the Arogya World My Thali program who helped us understand how to spot fake products, ingredients to avoid while purchasing packaged foods, and more.

What is processed food items and are all of them bad to consume?

A food that has been altered from its natural form in some way before consumption is said to be processed. It could be as basic as peeling, chopping, canning, drying, freezing or baking. The purpose of the processing could be one or many, from as simple as cleaning and removing unwanted or inedible parts or grinding grains at home or refrigeration to as complex as fermentation or adding preservatives or flavours for increasing shelf life and making them more palatable.

Not all processed foods are unhealthy. Some foods are minimally processed for the purpose of preservation. This may not change the nutritional content of the food. For eg. Fruits and vegetables and meats are frozen to preserve their nutritional content and keep them fresh for a longer time. Low-fat milk, clean and milled whole grains, seeds pressed to oil, frozen veggies all have undergone some kind of processing yet they are healthy. Milk, flours, and juices which are fortified or canned fruits packed in natural juice or water may also be considered healthy.

However, highly processed foods also known as Ultra Processed foods may harm your health. Many nutrients can be lost or removed. For eg. peeling fruits may remove fiber and antioxidants present in the peels; dehydration may lead to loss of certain water-soluble vitamins and minerals. Further, some processed foods have a high amount of salt, sugar, and fat added to them for increasing shelf life and improving flavour. One may not be able to control the addition of these extra additives, however, one can control purchasing such products while grocery shopping.

Breakfast cereals, sausages, bread, soft drinks, sauces, cheese, fried snacks, cakes and cookies, biscuits, RTE meals, microwave meals are some examples of heavily processed foods.

What are the key ingredients to avoid while purchasing packaged food?

Look out for added:

salt

sugar

fats in the packaged food

chemical preservatives and unnatural additives and colors

These ingredients are added for flavour, giving better texture and extending the shelf life. For eg. salt in bread or sugar in cakes. High fats and sugar add to the extra calories compared to natural foods. Consuming more of these processed foods can lead to eating more than the recommended quantities as people may not be aware of how much has been added to the food they are buying.

Sugar goes by countless names, many of which we may not recognize. Food manufacturers use different names of sugar to hide the actual amount present in the product. To avoid accidentally consuming a lot of sugar, watch out for the names:

Beet Sugar, Brown Sugar, Buttered Sugar, Cane Sugar, Caster Sugar, Coconut Sugar, Date Sugar, Golden Sugar, Invert Sugar, Organic Raw Sugar, Evaporated Cane Juice, and Confectioner’s Sugar.

Sugars could be in syrup form like golden syrup, high-fructose corn syrup, honey, agave nectar, malt syrup, maple syrup, oat syrup, rice bran syrup. Other added sugars are barley malt, molasses, cane juice crystals, lactose, corn sweetener, crystalline fructose, dextran, malt powder, ethyl maltol, fructose, fruit juice concentrate, galactose, glucose, disaccharides, maltodextrin, and maltose.

Difficult terminology, small font size, and inability to understand nutritional labels are the major problems encountered by the consumers. So, what are the red flags one should look for?

For Organic food – check the Jaivik Bharat logo by the FSSAI. Organic foods have been grown or farmed without the use of artificial chemicals, hormones, antibiotics, or genetically modified organisms.

For food additives: Look for artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colouring, flavouring, and monosodium glutamate (MSG). These are substances that are added to food in order to preserve flavor or enhance its taste and appearance.

If your packaged food contains these additives, it is not considered organic.

For fortified food: Fortified food means essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals have been added to the food. Eating fortified wheat flour, rice, milk, oil, and salt helps to meet your daily requirement for nutrients that help you grow and stay fit.

For allergens: there are some ingredients that may cause allergy to some for eg. peanuts, milk powder/lactose, gluten/wheat protein

Date of Manufacture and Best Before & Use By Date: The date of manufacture is when the product has been manufactured.

Use by dates indicates when a product may no longer be safe to eat. You should not eat, cook, or freeze it after the date displayed, even if it looks or smells fine. Best before dates are an indication of quality rather than safety. You can still eat food after its best before date, but its flavour and texture are most likely not as good as before the date. Expiry Dates are required on certain foods that have specific nutritional compositions that could falter after the determined expiration date. In other words, after the expiration date has passed, the food may not have the nutrient content as described on the label.

Expiry dates are required for formulated liquid diets, foods sold by a pharmacist, meal replacements, nutritional supplements, and infant formula. If food has passed its expiration date it should be discarded and not used.

Surprisingly, some of the most highly processed foods are advertised as being the healthiest, including low-fat foods, breakfast cereals, whole-wheat bread, frozen meals, and condiments.

Low-fat foods like crackers, cookies, and salad dressings often have added sugar and salt to make up for flavour, and gums or stabilizers are added to make up for texture. Some even have more calories than their higher-fat counterpart.

Breakfast cereals: Whether flaked, puffed, nearly all breakfast cereals are highly processed. Look for those made with whole grains and little to no added sugar, salt, or artificial colors and flavors. Try muesli, a mixture of raw rolled oats, nuts, dried fruit, and seeds.

Whole-wheat bread: These contain artificial preservatives to help maintain freshness. Buy whole-grain bread from your local bakery, where ingredients are kept simple with just flour, water, yeast, oil, and salt.

How can one identify a misleading label?

Research shows that adding health claims to front labels makes people believe a product is healthier than the same product that doesn’t list health claims — thus affecting consumer choices. Manufacturers are often dishonest in the way they use these labels. They tend to use health claims that are misleading and in some cases downright false.

‘Health claims’ means any representation that states, suggests, or implies that a relationship exists between a food or a constituent of that food and health and include nutrition claims which describe the physiological role of the nutrient in the growth, development, and normal functions of the body.

Most common claims and what they mean:

Light: Light products are processed to reduce either calories or fat. However, some products lose all other nutrients with processing.

Multigrain: This may sound healthy but may only mean that it has more than one type of grain. Check the proportions of the different grains they have claimed to have added. If whole grains aren’t in the first three ingredients, the amount is negligible.

Natural: This may not necessarily mean that the whole product is natural. It only indicates that at some point a natural food like fruits has been used.

No added sugar: It could mean that refined sugar has not been added, but they might have added any sugar substitutes.

Fruit-flavoured: Many processed foods have a name that refers to a natural flavour, such as strawberry yogurt. However, the product may not contain any fruit but only their artificial flavours.

Zero trans fat: This means “less than 0.5 grams of trans fat per serving.”

How to read and interpret the ingredients and nutrient value mentioned on your packaged food?

The number of servings – Tells you how many servings the packet contains. It may be given as the number of servings per container/packet or the weight/volume in g/ml. Amount per serving – Tells you the quantity of food one serving contains so that you are aware of the portion size. This information is generally based on one serving/per 100g /100ml, but many packages may contain more than one serving or more than 100g or 100ml. Tip: Look at how many servings/g/ml you are actually consuming. If there are two servings/200g/200ml in one packet and you eat the whole packet, you have consumed double the calories and nutrients mentioned in the Nutrition Facts.

– Tells you how many servings the packet contains. It may be given as the number of servings per container/packet or the weight/volume in g/ml. Total calories obtained from one serving – This helps you compare low-calorie vs. high-calorie foods. If the packet contains two servings and the calorie content is 100 calories per serving then you consume 200 calories if you eat the whole packet. Total calories obtained from fats – This tells you the per centage of calories coming from fat in that one serving. Tip: Compare food labels that contain fewer fats and are lowest in saturated fats, trans fats, and cholesterol.

Sodium Content: High Sodium can lead to High Blood Pressure and Heart problems. Tip: Look out for foods that are low in Sodium especially those which contain baking soda, baking powder in namkeens and bakery foods, cookies etc.

Total Carbohydrates: Check for the total amount and its break up. If it contains refined carbs and sugars in any form, then that food should be avoided. Tip : Go for foods that contain more millets and whole grains in place of refined flours. This will increase the content of Dietary fiber which helps in controlling obesity and improving digestive functioning.



Vitamins and Minerals: Go for foods rich in a variety of Vitamins and Minerals.

Per centage Daily Values: This tells you what percentage of the daily requirements of particular nutrients are fulfilled by that food. DV is based on a 2000-calorie diet. If a nutrient’s DV is listed as 20 per cent then it meets 20% of the total amount of that nutrient, you need per day to function properly. Tip: DV helps you to check if the food is high or low in nutrient value. A DV of 5 per cent or less means the food item is low in that nutrient and 20 per cent or more means it is high in that nutrient.



Read and then read again, before you add that product to your cart.