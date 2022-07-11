It’s normal to feel stuffed in your current life. All the heavy schedules, rampaged immunity, never-ending stress, a body filled with toxins, and an utterly cluttered mind. This is when you need the right herbs that can get you back to normal in all spheres of health, be it physical or emotional.Also Read - Can Chocolate Consumption Trigger Migraine? Find Out

The ancient science of Ayurveda understands diseases as the outcome of variations in the innate constitution of entities, i.e. Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. The wavering patterns in these can be managed to perfection by incorporating the right herbs that do their charm.

Among the various Ayurvedic herbs used to attain wellness, four key components that must be included in your diet are Amla, Ashwagandha, Haridra, and Triphala.

The mystery of Amla

Amla, or the Indian gooseberry (Emblica officinalis), is a small fruit stuffed with nutrition. A perfect blend of medicine and food. Amlaki is an everyday essential in Ayurveda. It helps to reduce the surge in Vata and Pitta entities without disturbing the levels of Kapha. This anti-aging and antioxidant fruit has exceptional rejuvenating action. Ayurveda claims Amalaki as a single Rasayana (optimal rejuvenator).

If you’re on an outlook with the desire for a well-functioning skin metabolism that meets the general optimal metabolism, Amla is your key!

The hymns of Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, or the winter cherry (Withania somnifera), is a natural adaptive plant that has a crucial role in enhancing strength, metabolism, and mental state. This sweet punch is exceptional to calm the mind and helps you recharge and freshen up. Potentially, it improves the quality of Kapha in the body and facilitates the ability to deal with stress.

Never to mention the sleep you were longing to conquer for the excessive screen time, here is the magic to perfect slumber and brighter mornings.

This herb eliminates all your stress and snags, off and on, and ups and downs in one go!

The glory of Turmeric

Haridra or Turmeric (Curcuma longa) has been a much essential component of your lives and cuisines for generations.

This beautifully yellow rhizome that fills your kitchen with the perfect aroma is notably the best herb that can enhance immunity with potential antioxidant action. It helps immunomodulation by correcting circulation, improving digestion, and enhancing cellular metabolism.

It is just the perfect remedy for immune malfunctions, infections, allergies, and skin infections.

This all-rounder saves your body from head to toe in terms of maintenance, rejuvenation, detoxification, and upliftment!

The enthusiasm of Triphala

Triphala is yet another mystic drug combo used almost entirely in Ayurveda. It means the combination of three fruits, namely Amalaki (Emblica Officinalis), Haritaki (Terminalia chebula), and Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellerica). It helps to improve gut health and digestion, restores the doshic balance of the body, and helps in detox.

This simple trio that starts healing alongside its many effects is the only set that can ensure overall wellness in all systemic functions!

About the Author: Dr Archana Sukumaran is a well-known Ayurveda Doctor (BAMS) at Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. Her practice of the age-old Ayurveda is deeply rooted in the traditional Kerala Ayurveda school of thought. She endeavours to seamlessly integrate holistic wellness into everyday life & filter out the noise from the real wisdom, based on evidence-based research.