Bollywood's one of the finest actors, Irrfan Khan is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. He is under doctors' observation in ICU. The actor is suffering from a colon infection. Irrfan has had a rough few years post the diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumour. He also recently lost his mother and couldn't attend her funeral due to the nationwide lockdown.

While we pray for Irrfan Khan's speedy recovery and further reports, here we tell you all about colon infection that made the actor land in a hospital.

What is a Colon Infection?

Colon infection refers to the inflammation of the inner lining of colon, which is your large intestine. From poor blood supply to viral or bacterial infection, and allergy, there are various causes behind the medical condition. It can also occur due to the inflammation caused as a result of some drug intake.

Colon infection is characterised by symptoms including diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, bloating, fatigue, weight loss, etc. The treatment for colon infection depends on its cause. Doctors prescribe antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, immuno-suppressants and supplements like iron, vitamin D, and calcium.