Coronavirus is the term that is making headlines these days. The word came into notice this year after Chinese health authorities confirmed its outbreak in the country. According to them, the death toll due to the coronavirus has reached 56 in China and the total number of cases is 1975. The epicenter of this viral disease outbreak is the Hubei province of China. Indian authorities are concerned about the outbreak because of the suspected cases of coronavirus in our country. According to the Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in Kerala, at least seven Indians have been kept under observation. The government is preparing to take the required actions to prevent its outbreak in India. That is the reason, the health ministry has decided to send seven central teams to designated airports in order to review preparedness for the virus control.

What is Coronavirus Infection?

“Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans”, says the World Health Organisation. Notably, coronaviruses are transmitted between people and animals. SARS-CoV has been found to be transmitted from civet cats to humans. Whereas MERS-CoV has been confirmed to be transmitted from dromedary camels to humans. The infection caused by different strains of coronavirus is characterised by symptoms including fever, breathing difficulties, cough, shortness of breath, etc. In severe cases, patients may also experience pneumonia, kidney failure, acute respiratory syndrome etc. It can also potentially lead to the death of the patient.

How to Prevent Coronavirus Infection?

According to the recommended guidelines of the WHO, you should maintain good hygiene in order to prevent infection by a coronavirus. Wash your hands regularly and keep your body clean. Do not forget to cover your mouth and nose while stepping outside. Also, do not get close to anyone seeming to have symptoms associated with coronavirus. Moreover, if you are a non-vegetarian, make sure you cook meat or eggs thoroughly.