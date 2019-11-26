Burping sensations post eating is common and doesn’t grab our attention. But when it becomes frequent and follows some other symptoms like chest pain, difficulty in swallowing food, chronic cough, regurgitation of food, etc. you are required to consult a doctor as these are signs of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

It is a prevalent condition that occurs when the acid in your stomach consistently flows back into the esophagus. This acid reflux can potentially irritate your esophagus lining and cause discomfort in performing daily life activities. This long-term stomach condition can cause severe tissue damage.

Though gastroesophageal reflux disease can affect anyone, people who are obese, pregnant, have a habit of smoking, take an antidepressant or suffering from asthma, are at increased risk of developing GERD. If not treated or managed on time, the condition can lead to inflammation in the esophagus, cancer, respiratory problems, etc.

Diagnosis and line of treatment for gastroesophageal reflux disease

As far as its diagnosis is concerned, you may have to go through tests like esophageal pH and impedance monitoring, upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, esophageal manometry, or bravo wireless esophageal pH monitoring. To treat the condition, your doctor may prescribe you certain medicines like H2 blockers, antacids, antibiotics, etc. In severe cases, when the medicines do not work as expected, surgery is recommended to reduce the reflux.

Prevention of gastroesophageal reflux disease

Simple lifestyle and behavioural changes can help you keep this condition at bay. To prevent gastroesophageal reflux disease, you should avoid overeating and smoking. Also, always eat 2 to 3 hours prior to bed time. Being active and indulging in exercises can also help you keep the symptoms of the conditions at a distance. Moreover, you are advised to avoid certain food that are associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease. Some of them include peppermint, coffee, alcoholic drinks, chocolate, spicy and greasy food, etc.