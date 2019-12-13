Popular actor Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter, Payal passed away today. The 45-year-old was in a state of coma since 2018. She was suffering from juvenile diabetes sinch a very young age. The condition is also called type 1 diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes. It is a chronic condition that occurs when the pancreas in your body stops producing insulin hormone. This chemical is essential for the sugar to be used as energy in the body. Insulin allows sugar to enter your body cells.
Juvenile diabetes is characterized by symptoms like increased thirst, fatigue, blurred vision, frequent urination, etc. Juvenile diabetes can be caused due to genetics or exposure to viruses. Certain factors like being young, living in South, family history, etc. can potentially increase your likelihood of suffering from juvenile diabetes. If not managed on time, the condition can lead to complications like damage to the eyes, kidneys, nerves, blood vessels, etc.
Certain lifestyle changes can help you in the careful management of juvenile diabetes. Read on to know about them.
- Do not forget to take your insulin injection. As your body is no longer making the hormone, you need to take it manually every day as per your doctor’s prescription. Taking insulin as a pill is not at all a good idea as your digestive juices in the stomach can break it making the pill non-effective.
- Eat mindfully as not doing so can put you at risk of dying. You need to always keep the calorie count of the food in mind and eat accordingly. Also, stay away from food that is already associated with suddenly spiking up the blood sugar level. Some of them include sweets, junk food like burgers, pizza, etc. You should focus on having fresh green vegetables and fruits.
- Exercise is one of the most important parts of type 1 diabetes management. People with diabetes are at risk of developing various other diseases like heart problems. Exercise can help you keep them at bay. But before hitting a gym, you must consult a doctor and ask about how much workout is good for your health and what else you need to do along with exercising.