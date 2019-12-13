Popular actor Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter, Payal passed away today. The 45-year-old was in a state of coma since 2018. She was suffering from juvenile diabetes sinch a very young age. The condition is also called type 1 diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes. It is a chronic condition that occurs when the pancreas in your body stops producing insulin hormone. This chemical is essential for the sugar to be used as energy in the body. Insulin allows sugar to enter your body cells.

Juvenile diabetes is characterized by symptoms like increased thirst, fatigue, blurred vision, frequent urination, etc. Juvenile diabetes can be caused due to genetics or exposure to viruses. Certain factors like being young, living in South, family history, etc. can potentially increase your likelihood of suffering from juvenile diabetes. If not managed on time, the condition can lead to complications like damage to the eyes, kidneys, nerves, blood vessels, etc.

Certain lifestyle changes can help you in the careful management of juvenile diabetes. Read on to know about them.