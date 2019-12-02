National Pollution Control Day is observed every year on December 2. The aim behind the celebration of this day is to commemorate the people who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident of Bhopal Gas Tragedy that occurred on this day in the year 1984.

The objective of National Pollution Control Day

There are basically three major objectives of National Pollution Control Day. It aims at raising awareness about the increasing air pollution and educating people about how to control and manage industrial disasters. National Pollution Control Day is celebrated to make everyone aware of the significance of the pollution control acts and ways to prevent the industrial pollution that is a result of human negligence.

About Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Today is the 35th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy that took the life of thousands of people at the midnight on December 2 in the year 1984. Considered as the world’s worst industrial disaster, Bhopal Gas Tragedy occurred after a highly toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas made its way into and around the area situated near the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal. According to the official data, the incident claimed the lives of 2,259 people immediately after the incident. However, the government of Madhya Pradesh has confirmed that a total of 3787 people died due to the gas release.

Significance of National Pollution Control Day

According to the National Health Portal of India, every year around 7 million people globally die due to air pollution. It also states that the condition is so worse that nine among ten people globally do not have access to safe air. Notably, the pollutants present in the air can potentially pass through the protective barriers present in the body and can damage your lungs, brain, and heart. It is the air pollution that is responsible for the damage of the ozone layer. This shows how impactful air pollution is.