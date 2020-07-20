Princess Beatrice, a member of the British royal family got married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a property developer, on July 17. Their unusual intimate wedding took everyone by surprise as they were supposed to tie the knot on May 29 before the pandemic but ended up being getting married without prior announcement at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor. This unexpected royal treat has now become the talk of the town not only because it was spontaneous but for its simplistic details too. Here, we are particularly talking about the wedding gown opted by The Princess Beatrice. It is grabbing too many eyeballs because of all the right reasons. Also Read - Meghan's wedding gown goes on display at Windsor Castle

Usually, when royal weddings happen, top designers create a gown for the bride. However, this time, Princess Beatrice chose to wear an elegant hand-me-down from Queen Elizabeth II. The vintage ivory gown opted by the 31-year-old Beatrice was an original design by British fashion designer Norman Hartnell, one of the queen's favourites. Have a look at it for yourself:

The floor-length gown was made from Peau De Soie taffeta and trimmed with ivory Duchess satin. The exquisite dress has romantic puff sleeves, diamante adornments, and a checkered, geometric bodice. The Queen has reportedly worn this gown on a number of occasions. And, it was remodelled for Princess Beatrice’s wedding by Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin, British fashion designers. During alteration, the “underskirts and bubble hem were removed from the gown.

Not only her dress but Princess Beatrice’s tiara was also a tribute to her grandmother. She wore the beautiful Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, on loan from her grandmother, The Queen. This stunning piece of jewellery was reportedly reserved especially for Princess Beatrice as she is exceptionally close to The Queen.