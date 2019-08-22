Every time you are able to do the tricky yoga pose, run up the stairs, or just simply walk, you have collagen in your body to thank it for. Collagen is the most abundantly produced protein in the body. Collagen makes up one-third of the body’s total protein. It is made up of amino acids Glycine, Proline, Hydroxyproline and Arginine.

Collagen benefits every part of the body; it is most commonly known to be very beneficial for the skin. In fact, collagen takes up nearly 80% of your skin and is present in the middle layer called the dermis. Collagen and elastin strengthen the skin and help it snap back to place when it is stretched. Dr Rinky Kapoor, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics tells us more.

However, as we age the outer layer of the skin starts to become thin and starts losing the elasticity. Thus starts the appearance of dreaded wrinkles. The body’s production of collagen starts to reduce as we reach the age of 25 and we start losing about one per cent of collagen each year. Apart from ageing, there are other factors too that deplete the collagen in the body and these include exposure to UV lights, unhealthy eating, weight loss and smoking. Enzymes in tobacco chew up collagen fibres and cause the skin to sag.

The good news is that you don’t have to fret over the loss of collagen. There are many effective ways to boost collagen in your body by means of solid nutrition and supplements. As you cross 30, start taking food rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin A and anthocyanidins. Add some egg whites, bone broth, blueberries and nuts in your diet to help along the process. Studies have shown that taking in collagen supplements can reduce up to 30% of your wrinkles in about 10 weeks. Four techniques, which you can try

1. Apply it topically: There are creams and lotions available that you can apply on your skin. However, they are not very effective as collagen is a big protein molecule does not get absorbed by the skin easily. Using the creams and lots will give you a good glow though.

2. Ingest it: Ingesting collagen in the form of peptides (powder and pills) is a very effective way of boosting collagen in your body and the results are even and smooth skin. Collagen in peptides is broken in small molecules, which make it easy to digest, and get absorbed by the body. You can add collagen to your drinks and food. Not only this oral ingestion of collagen signals the body to increase collagen production thus making it more effective.

3. Inject it: Collagen injections are used as fillers however, they are only effective in a certain region like Botox.

4. Dermarolling: This technique is adopted by many spas worldwide. Tiny needles pinprick the skin disturbing the collagen fibres underneath and stimulate the products of new collagen giving a smoother and tightened skin.