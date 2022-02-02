Allu Arjun’s popularity have created a whole new definition of a superstar in a true sense. After the success of his blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, the actor’s style has been spread all over the world. The man behind his looks shares how the actor is putting effort into his look behind the camera.Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna is 'Not a Gym Person', Pushpa Actress Dolls Out Health and Beauty Tips | Exclusive

In the recent interview his stylist Harmann Kaur shares – "Very different! On-screen every actor has to play the character and that might not be them in real life. So there's a complete contrast of how an actor looks in a movie. Arjun sir pays special attention to every minute detail. In every movie of his, he has changed his looks over the years, right from make-up to his hair and beard/stash styles. A movie look is very carefully worked upon after a lot of research, studying the character, and taking references of people similar to the character he plays".

Harmann has some really amazing learning got from the actor. "Patience, hard work, and how to put your best foot forward. There were opportunities that started coming my way right from the first year of me as a stylist, but he advised me to be strong in my craft first, excel at what I do, and then take the plunge. That worked wonderfully for me!" adds Harmann

The actor undoubtedly put lots of effort to bring out the final result on screen, which does reflect in his work. The film has collected nearly INR 350 crores at the box office and at the same time is also the highest-grossing Indian film in the year gone by i.e. 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time and the Hindi version of the film has also made its presence in 100 Cr. club.

The film Pushpa: The Rise was released on 17 December 2021. Directed by Sukumar, the film has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Other than Telugu the film has been released in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

This is a press release.