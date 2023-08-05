Aloe Vera Benefits: Shahnaz Husain Shares Incredible Uses of Aloe Vera For Hair And Skin

Home

Here are some amazing uses of Aloe Vera suggested by Shahnaz Husain for soft hair and healthy skin.

Among the many plant ingredients that are in use today, aloe vera is one of the most versatile. It has been known for its healing properties since ancient times. It contains zinc, which has a healing effect on wounds, burns and eruptions. The aloe vera gel is a powerful natural moisturizer and seals off loss of moisture. It also softens dead skin cells and helps their removal, leaving the skin smoother and brighter.

Benefits of Aloe Vera For Hair And Skin:

It has shown remarkable results on sun-damaged skin, with its moisturizing, softening, soothing and healing actions. The regular use of products containing aloe vera gel helps to delay visible ageing signs on the skin because it is also a powerful antioxidant. Aloe Vera can also be used in home care if the plant is available at home. The aloe gel or juice may be applied directly on the skin. The gel obtained from the plant itself is the leaf pulp and is found in the inner portion of the leaves. The aloe juice is found just beneath the outer skin of the leaves. The aloe vera gel may be applied on the face daily and then washed off with plain water after 20 minutes. It helps to soften and moisturise the skin. In fact, used regularly, it helps to restore the skin’s youthful properties and adds a healthy glow. Applying aloe vera gel is useful during winter and summer. In winter, it helps to relieve dryness and keep the skin soft. In summer, it soothes the skin, especially after sun-exposure. In fact, it soothes the skin in cases of sun damage or sun burn. It suits all skin types and moisturizes the skin, without making it oily. To make an anti-acne spray, take 40 ml mineral water, 3 teaspoons aloe vera and 2 drops Tea Tree oil. Put in a small spray bottle. Spray on the face or areas with acne. Avoid eyes. Shake well before use. Aloe Vera can also be used on the hair. The gel may be applied on the hair and washed off with plain water after 20 minutes. For extremely dry, rough and brittle hair, mix well together one egg, one tablespoon coconut oil, the juice of a lemon and one tablespoon aloe vera gel or juice. Apply on the hair and wear a plastic shower cap. Wash the hair after half an hour.

