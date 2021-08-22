Skincare: The pollution, chemicals and other harmful things have left our skin dry and dehydrated. Aloe vera is the most preferred and used remedy for all skin-related issues and conditions. The gel component has the potential to heal ailments from major to minor. It makes the skin look clear and blemish-free.Also Read - Neem And Aloe Vera For Flawless Skin: A Combination That Can Help With a Myriad of Skin Issues

Aloe vera gel also helps in healing sunburn, minor cuts or small abrasions. It is proved beneficial right from ancient times and even now in this scientific driven world. It is safe to apply aloe vera on the face as it solves all the issues. Also Read - 10 Natural Ingredients You Must Try For Your Skin

Here are the Benefits of Aloe Vera Gel:

• Treatment for Burns

If there is a minor burn on your hand, you can apply aloe vera three times every day. This will soothe the burnt area and will help in healing faster. Also Read - Aloe Gel: 7 Ways to Use This Gel For Glowing, Healthy Skin and Hair

• Treatment for Sunburns

Aloe vera gel smoothens the sunburn area and helps it breathe a little. According to research, you must not always rely on aloe gel as it may not be super effective. Hence, do not leave your house with sunscreen.

• Cure for Abrasions

If you have bumped your chin or forehead and if there’s a tiny scar visible, you can apply aloe vera gel there for quick relief from pain and burning sensation.

• Helps in Curing Minor Cuts

Aloe vera gel has a molecular structure that helps to heal wounds instantly and does not leave heavy scars. If there is a small cut, apply aloe vera gel every day and you can see the changes.

• Helps in Keeping the Skin Hydrated

Aloe vera is fast in absorbing and hence, it is really effective for oily skin. With the presence of absorbing quality, the gel makes dry skin look nourished. Mix your regular moisturiser with aloe vera, and apply it to your skin.

What are the Side Effects?

Even though aloe vera gel has been proven beneficial for skin treatment, it may not able to cure major and deeper ailments. Initially, some people may experience a burning sensation irrespective of skin type.

If you leave aloe vera gel on your skin for a long time, it may dry up and tighten your skin. Hence, rinse it after a few minutes and avoid letting it dry on your skin.

Some people may be allergic to aloe vera gel. Their skin type may not be suitable. Hence, before applying, make sure you test it by applying in a smaller portion and then apply it on your face.

If you are still experiencing a burning sensation, always go to the dermatologist and get it checked.

In the end, aloe vera can be considered the best source of natural treatment. However, according to National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health, there is no concrete evidence to support the use of aloe vera. Even though it has been used for ages, science does not have conducive evidence to support the statement.