Aloe Vera For Tan Removal: Shahnaz Husain Shares 10 Natural Remedies

Aloe vera has many potential benefits to the skin, including treating tanning, managing acne and slowing the signs of aging.

Aloe Vera Benefits: Aloe Vera gel is the ideal home tanning component if you’re seeking something natural and potent. It can provide a number of advantages, including soothing sun-damaged skin. Due to its high water content, aloe vera juice can be used as a serum. It helps to get rid of tan and rejuvenates the skin, making it seem younger. Different skin issues, such as discolouration, pigmentation, tanned skin, rashes, early ageing, dry skin, pimples/acne, and dark spots on the skin, can be efficiently treated with aloe vera gel. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares some natural home remedies to treat tanning.

10 NATURAL REMEDIES TO TREAT TANNING

Mix Aloe Vera with lemon juice into a paste and apply on the face. Wash off after 10 minutes. Aloe Vera can be added to face masks to nourish the skin. Take one tablespoon of gram flour (besan), two teaspoons of yoghurt and one tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Mix together and apply on the skin, washing off after 30 minutes. Add a little turmeric (haldi) to gram flour (besan) and aloe vera into a paste and apply daily. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes. Mix one teaspoon each honey, aloe vera gel and orange juice with egg white. Apply on the face and wash off after 20 minutes. It removes tan and also nourishes the skin, making it soft and smooth. For normal to oily skin, mix one teaspoon each of cucumber juice, ripe papaya pulp and aloe vera gel with two teaspoons of oats. Lemon juice can also be added. Apply on the face and neck, twice a week. Wash it off after half an hour. For dry skin, add cream of milk, a pinch of turmeric, two teaspoons aloe vera gel, two teaspoons oats and half a teaspoon honey. Apply on the face, to remove tan and nourish the skin. Mix ground almonds with aloe vera gel and a pinch of turmeric. Apply on the face. After 15 minutes, rub gently with circular movements. Wash it off with water. For oily skin, mix multani mitti with rose water and aloe vera gel into a paste. Apply on the face and wash off when it dries. Mix together two teaspoons of aloe vera gel, a little milk and rose water, with dried and powdered lemon peels into a paste. Apply two or three times a week on the face and neck. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Soak one tablespoon of moong dal in water for a few hours. Make a paste and add one tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Apply on the face with a light massage. Wash off with water after 20 minutes.

