Memory loss, difficulty in concentrating, a problem in multitasking, and inability in making a judgement. These are some of the signs of the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. It is a progressive disorder that occurs when your brain cells start degenerating and dying. Disrupting a person’s life completely, Alzheimer’s leads to a decline in behavioural and social skills. According to doctors in the field, this disease occurs due to a combination of factors including genetics, lifestyle, and environment. The worst thing about Alzheimer’s is that the symptoms of the disease start appearing years after its onset. This makes diagnosis difficult and leads to delayed treatment further aggravating the condition.

Sadly, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s. Medicines can only improve the life of a patient suffering from the condition. Though there are various drugs available for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, if you want to go for the alternative methods, here they are:

Coconut oil

Processed coconut oil contains a fatty acid called caprylic acid. The human body breaks it into a protein called ketone, which is similar to a protein used in making a drug Ketasyn. According to various studies in the field, consuming Ketasyn leads to less cognitive decline and improved memory. To use coconut oil for this purpose, you can add it to the food you prepare.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Present in food like salmon, flaxseeds, canola oil, walnuts, etc., omega-3 fatty acids can reduce cognitive impairment if consumed on a regular basis.

Acupuncture

This alternative treatment option helps in the self-healing of Alzheimer’s disease. Acupuncture involves the use of sterile needles. This therapy can potentially improve the flow of energy by stimulating the body. According to a research published in the International Review of Neurobiology, acupuncture increases energy level, improves mood, and cognitive function.