A progressive disorder, Alzheimer’s occurs when your brain cells start degenerating and eventually dying. One of the most common causes of dementia, Alzheimer’s can negatively impact your social skills. It can cause memory loss, a problem in thinking, reasoning, and making judgments. As the disease progress, you may also feel irritability, mood swings, social withdrawal, and depression.

A combination of genetics, environmental factors, and lifestyle cause Alzheimer’s disease. These factors disrupt the functions of brain proteins and neurons, unleashing a series of toxic events. Being old, having a family history of Alzheimer’s disease, suffering from Down Syndrome, being a woman, or having a mild cognitive impairment can potentially increase your likelihood of developing the condition.

Sadly, there is no cure for the disease hence you can only manage it to make your life better. In order to manage Alzheimer’s, you need to be aware of the right food you should be having. Here we tell you about them.

Fatty fishes

Fatty fishes like salmon, sardines, and trout are known to be rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Notably, 60 per cent of your brain is made of omega-3 fatty acids. These are essential for the development of nerve cells and the brain. This means that the more you eat omega-3 fatty acid-rich food, the better your memory and learning will be. Also, according to a study published in the JAMA Neurology, eating fatty acids can help in slowing the age-associated mental decline, which is a characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease.

Blueberries

Blueberries contain a plant compound called anthocyanin. It is known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that can help against inflammation and oxidative damage that contribute to brain ageing and Alzheimer’s disease, says a research published in the journal Neural Regeneration Research. Blueberries have also been found to help in improving communications between brain cells.

Turmeric

This popular kitchen ingredient contains an active compound called curcumin, that is known to easily enter the brain and improve its functions. Curcumin has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that have been found to improve memory in people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. It can also boost the production of happy hormones serotonin and dopamine and ease depression.