Did you know that losing even a night’s sleep can make you susceptible to Alzheimer’s disease? Yes, you read it right. According to a recent research published in the journal Neurology, your brain contains a protein called tau, which is responsible for stabilizing the internal structure of nerve cells present in the brain. Its increased level can raise your risk of developing the condition. And, interruption in the sound sleep for even a single night has been found to aggravate the level of tau protein.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disorder that is characterized by memory loss, repeated statements, difficulty concentrating, reasoning, and making judgments, change in personality, social withdrawal, delusions, mood swings, etc. It affects around 10 million people every year worldwide, says WHO. The prevalence of the disease makes it important to talk about it so that maximum people get to know about Alzheimer’s and its timely diagnosis may become possible.

Alzheimer’s disease occurs when the cells present in the brain degenerate and eventually die. It is one of the most common forms of dementia that can potentially disrupt your ability to function and lead a normal life. As the disease progresses, it becomes difficult to even perform daily tasks. Sadly, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Certain factors including old age, family history, down syndrome, being a female, suffering from mild cognitive impairment, head trauma or having a poor sleeping pattern can potentially increase your likelihood of suffering from this disorder. Luckily, there are a few ways to keep yourself from developing Alzheimer’s. Read on to know about them.

Indulge in daily exercise

Working out on a daily basis can lower your risk of developing Alzheimer’s by increasing oxygen and blood flow to the brain cells. According to the Alzheimer’s Research & Prevention Foundation, hitting a gym regularly can decrease your risk by 50 per cent and can also slow down cognitive problems if you are already facing them. Ideally, you should do a combination of cardio exercise and strength training to prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, you can go for a walk every day.

Go for a healthy diet

Factors like insulin resistance and inflammation are known to damage neurons and negatively impact the communication between brain cells. Therefore, you need to be cautious about the food you eat. According to researchers in the field, cutting down on sugar and refined carbs can help you keep Alzheimer’s at bay. Notably, a sudden spike in your blood sugar level can cause inflammation in your brain. Additionally, following a Mediterranean diet has already been associated with a low risk of cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease. You can also opt for food rich in omega-3 fatty acids as they are helpful in this regard.

Try mental stimulation techniques

It is important to keep your brain working. For that, you must keep on learning new things throughout your life. This means, if you stop using it, you will eventually lose it. You can go for learning a new language or a musical instrument. Also, raising the existing bar, taking mental challenges can help.