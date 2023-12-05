Home

Lifestyle

Amazon Deal Of The Day: Grab Exclusive Offers On Carlton Perfumes With Up To 60% Off

Amazon Deal Of The Day: Grab Exclusive Offers On Carlton Perfumes With Up To 60% Off

Amazon Deal Of The Day: Get best fragrance from Carlton at affordable prices from Amazon. It can also be a perfect gift for your loved ones.

Amazon Deals on Carlton Perfumes.

E-Commerce giant Amazon has launched huge offers and discounts on Carlton perfumes and fragrances. Get perfume and perfumes sets for men and women at just under Rs 1,000. You can get up to a flat 60 per cent off on these perfumes and also other additional banking offers and discounts on credit and debit cards. Carlton is offering exclusive prices on their premium fragrances. These perfume scent would nor easily fade away and contains a fragrance that will suit every occasion. Add them to your cart now and steal the deal. Sop now only on Amazon!

Trending Now

You may like to read

Buy Now

Product Details

Buy the new Carlton London Women Limited Edition Blush Eau de Parfum featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. It has a bold burst of fresh and floral scent where bergamot and lavender fuse with mandarin atop a floral essence of Jasmine and Sandalwood.

This limited Edition Blush EDP is specially created to be suitable for all seasons and reasons.

Get up to a flat 60 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Carlton London Women Limited Edition Blush Eau de Parfum at a discounted price of Rs 876.

Buy Now

Product Details

Buy the new Carlton London Escape Perfume 100 ml, Eau de Parfum for Women displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This perfumes has delicate yet captivating fragrance which will create a blend of seductive aroma that’s unforgettable and rich blend of mesmerizing notes to pamper your senses.

It contrasts the smooth violet bottle in a glamorous homage to the transformational power of beauty, positivity and creativity.

Get up to a flat 60 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Carlton London Escape Perfume 100 ml, Eau de Parfum for Women at a special price of Rs 756.

Buy Now

Product Details

Buy the new Carlton London Dazzle Perfume Gift Set for Women featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This gift set featuring five distinct scents designed to suit different occasions and personal preferences and each fragrance comes in a portable 20ml bottle.

It contain higher concentration of fragrance oil and give a more intense fragrance pay off.

Get up to a flat 55 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Carlton London Dazzle Perfume Gift Set for Women at an exclusive price of Rs 805.

Buy Now

Product Details

Buy the new Carlton London Incense Eau de parfum displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This is an elegant fragrance where the woods express themselves in all of their splendor and has a high quality fragrance that lingers long enough.

It can be carried everywhere and contains a fragrance that will suit every occasion, whether indoors or outdoors, informal or formal.

Get up to a flat 60 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Carlton London Incense Eau de parfum at a discounted price of Rs 796.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Beauty News on India.com.